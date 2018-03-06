Ryanair to boost services from Athens and Thessaloniki

Ryanair is adding to its Greek flight schedule as of next winter, with six new routes from Athens as well as two more from Thessaloniki, plus another five it had stopped from Makedonia Airport.



The winter schedule from Athens and Thessaloniki will therefore include new services from Athens to Aqaba in Jordan, Catania, Dublin, Eindhoven, Marrakech and Palermo, new routes from Thessaloniki to Bologna and Nuremberg, as well a revival of flights from Thessaloniki to Paris Beauvais, Warsaw, Hamburg, Bratislava and Hania.



Ryanair also criticized Fraport Greece over charges at the 14 airports it operates.