Cretan man faces gun running charges after police find weapons cache

Police on Crete have detained a 32-year-old man after finding a large cache of weapons an explosives at his home in Rethymno, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday after officers searched his home and turned up two Kalashnikov assault rifles, an Uzi submachine gun, nine hand grenades and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Officers also found 18,000 euros in cash, which had been buried in the back yard. The sum is believed to have been raised from the illegal sale of arms.

The 32-year-old was to face a Rethymno prosecutor on Thursday.