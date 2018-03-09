BUSINESS |

 
Finance Ministry ponders bill on sale of encroached land

PROKOPIS HATZINIKOLAOU

TAGS: Property, Finance

The Finance Ministry is drafting a plan for the sale of land which has been encroached on to the perpetrators, aiming to bolster state revenues for the 2018-19 period.

It has already set up a committee to examine the terms and conditions for the acquisition of land by trespassers.

Ministry data show that it is a very common problem in Greece: For instance, almost 80 percent of state properties in Attica have been encroached on.

Notably, the issue has resurfaced time and again ahead of election periods, but no bill aimed at solving the problem has ever reached Parliament.

