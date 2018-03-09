Man found dead after fire in Athens apartment
Online
A man was found dead after a fire in a Patissia apartment building early Friday morning.
A man was found dead after a fire in a Patissia apartment building early Friday morning.
The fire broke out inside the apartment on the 3rd floor of the building on Orfanidou street, sometime after 7 a.m.
Firefighters found the body of a man inside the apartment. He has not been identified.
Emergency crews also rescued a woman from the balcony. She was taken to hospital by ambulance
A police investigation is underway to determine both the cause of the man's death and the cause of the fire.
No other details were available.