Man found dead after fire in Athens apartment

A man was found dead after a fire in a Patissia apartment building early Friday morning.



The fire broke out inside the apartment on the 3rd floor of the building on Orfanidou street, sometime after 7 a.m.



Firefighters found the body of a man inside the apartment. He has not been identified.



Emergency crews also rescued a woman from the balcony. She was taken to hospital by ambulance



A police investigation is underway to determine both the cause of the man's death and the cause of the fire.



No other details were available.