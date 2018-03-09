NEWS |

 
Man found dead after fire in Athens apartment

A man was found dead after a fire in a Patissia apartment building early Friday morning.

The fire broke out inside the apartment on the 3rd floor of the building on Orfanidou street, sometime after 7 a.m.

Firefighters found the body of a man inside the apartment. He has not been identified.

Emergency crews also rescued a woman from the balcony. She was taken to hospital by ambulance

A police investigation is underway to determine both the cause of the man's death and the cause of the fire.

No other details were available.

