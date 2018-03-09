Police busts drug gang that delivered door-to-door

Police handout photo

A criminal gang that used taxis, trolleys and even the Uber ride-hailing service to distribute drugs to the doors of their customers around Attica has been broken up in Exarchia, central Athens, police said on Friday. Among the 21 suspects arrested were two individuals who had been detained during university riots in 2010 in Zografou.

According to police spokesperson Theodoros Chronopoulos, the suspects were rounded up in coordinated operations in Exarchia, the wider city center and parts of Attica on Thursday.

The suspects – 13 Albanians, four Greeks, two Georgians, a Moldavan and a Bulgarian – are aged between 19 and 37 and face charges of belonging to a criminal gang, drug dealing and multiple counts of robbery.

Chronopoulos said the gang, which began its activities last December, made tens of thousands of euros in profits and trafficked more than 55 kilos of cannabis and 1.5 kilos of cocaine. The hideout where the drugs were stored was on Andrea Metaxa Street in Exarchia.