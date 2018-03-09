Measles cases still increasing

The measles outbreak in Greece is showing no signs of abating as the number of cases has kept increasing in recent months, according to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO).

In its latest monthly report, the center notes that 1,976 cases were recorded in the period stretching from early last May, when the outbreak started, until March 4.

The disease continues to affect mainly the Roma community, which has low vaccination rates. Roma make up 65 percent of registered cases (1,263 out of 1,976), the rest of the population accounts for 25 percent of cases, and the other 10 percent comprises foreign nationals.