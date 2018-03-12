Athens police net Peristeri rapist

Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old Albanian man believed to have broken into a house in Peristeri, western Athens, last year with a compatriot and to have tortured the two female residents, a 45-year-old woman and her elderly mother, before raping the former.



According to police investigators, the two suspects initially tortured the two women to make them reveal the whereabouts of their valuables.



They are then alleged to have raped the 45-year-old repeatedly, holding the women hostage for around 12 hours.



The second suspect is believed to have fled to his homeland.