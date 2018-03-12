Construction rose in 2017 for the first time since 2005

Despite the decline recorded in December, last year proved to be the first year that construction activity increased since 2005, provisional figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) showed on Monday.

The number of building permits issued in 2017 amounted to 13,847, up by 8.7 percent from 2016. There was also an 18.2 percent rise in the area covered and a 19.4 percent increase in volume.]

Nevertheless, in December 2017, there were year-on-year drops in the number of construction permits issued (6.7 percent), area covered (8.2 percent) and volume (8.6 percent).