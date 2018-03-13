European clubs excommunicate PAOK

The European Club Associaiton (ECA) announced on Tuesday the provisional suspension of PAOK following the pitch invasion by the Thessaloniki club's owner with a gun in a hip holster.

ECA said in a statement that the definitive suspensin of PAOK will be discussed at the association's general meeting in two weeks' time.

The statement read: "ECA strongly condemns the behavior of PAOK FC President, Ivan Savvidis, who invaded the field of play armed with a gun during the Greek Super League match between PAOK FC and AEK Athens on Sunday, March 11.

"In light of this, and in accordance with the ECA Statutes, the ECA Executive Board unanimously decided to suspend, with immediate effect, PAOK FC as member of the European Club Association.

"ECA exists to protect the integrity and regularity of competitions and matches as well as the sporting values and principles on which European [soccer] is based.

"The suspension remains valid until further notice and shall be reported to the ECA General Assembly in Rome on 27th March 2018," ECA announced.