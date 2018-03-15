Eight police officers injured during in clashes at Lesvos refugee camp

A riot by refugees and migrants at the Moria reception center on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Wednesday night led to injury of eight policemen.

According to reports, the clashes broke out after some 150 people started to protest that they were trapped in the camp indefinitely and charged at police who arrived at the center, and set fires to dumpsters.

In the last few days, three refugees and migrants threatened to commit suicide, and one of them was hospitalized after getting electrocuted while climbing up a pole.

In a report issued earlier in the month, Amnesty International said overcrowding, poor sanitation and security lapses are putting refugees and migrants being kept at the reception and processing centers of Vathy on Samos and Moria on Lesvos at risk.

