Over the past couple of months, we in Greece have had almost daily reminders of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s willingness to cross the line of what is acceptable and what is not in international politics.

With his increasingly incendiary rhetoric, he keeps stoking existing tensions and opening up new fronts with both allies and rivals alike, with the powerful and the weak, with big and small players.

His behavior shows us that Turkey is in a state of constant nervousness and has become completely unpredictable.

As a neighbor, Greece is feeling the effects of this shift in behavior a lot more. Ankara’s stance in regard to the Aegean and Cyprus, but also over the two Greek soldiers who are in custody in Turkey, is indicative.

It is time for the West to acknowledge that Erdogan is starting to become a very serious problem.