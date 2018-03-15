Thousands of retirees, upon the recommendation of their lawyers and some media, have been queuing up at branches of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) and the auxiliary social security fund (ETEAEP), as well as the State General Accounting Office, to apply for the payment of cash amounts that have been wrongly withheld from their pensions.

In some cases the cuts to their pensions were significant.

The Labor Ministry has not yet admitted publicly that the deductions from certain pensions were illegal, and notes that it will deal with the issue in due course.