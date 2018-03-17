Greek FM Kotzias gets bullet in mail

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias received a bullet and a threatening letter in the mail last Tuesday, according to Greek media reports on Saturday.



Ta Nea newspaper said the letter referred to the ongoing negotiations between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia over the decades-old name dispute.



The bullet and the letter have been sent to relevant police authorities for examination.



“Those of you who feel like Greeks must fight for our ideals, for our history, our identity. The issue of Skopje’s name belies great traps,” the letter said, warning lawmakers, “especially those who sign the sale of our Macedonia,” that “we will eliminate your families from the youngest to the oldest.”



It also called on military and law enforcement authorities to “enter Parliament and eliminate everyone to stop the sellout [of Greece] to the EU and NATO.”



Kotzias also received a threatening letter in February, which said there were three bullets for him.



Last month’s letter came ahead of a demonstration in Athens against a compromise solution with FYROM which Kotzias is negotiating.



He heads to Skopje on Thursday to continue talks on the issue.