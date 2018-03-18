New rules for traffic violators

New motoring laws foresee smaller fines, albeit stricter administrative penalties for road traffic offenses Kathimerini understands.

Meanwhile, authorities have postponed plans to make penalties proportional to income, as opposed to the existing flat-rate system.

New rules reduce fines by 40 percent for all violations except for grave offenses such as drunk driving, running a stop sign or red light, or violating overtaking rules.

Administrative penalties, such as the suspension of drivers’ license and registration for 60 days, will now apply for a series of violations including handheld cell phone use.

Authorities backed down from plans to raise the speed limit on national highways to 150 km/h following concerns by traffic experts.