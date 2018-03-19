Downtown Athens metro station to close on Tuesday for Afrin rally

The Athens metro’s Panepistimio station will be closed on Tuesday from 4.30 p.m. as members of leftist groups have arranged a rally to express solidarity with Syrian Kurds in Afrin who have come under attack by Turkish forces.

The demonstration is being organized by the far-left Popular Unity party together with organizations representing Kurds living in Greece.

Trains will not stop at Panepistimio station for the remainder of the day.

Meanwhile, leftist demonstrators staged a protest on Monday at the Turkish Airlines desk at Thessaloniki’s international airport in opposition to the Turkish assault on the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in northern Syria.

The protesters scattered leaflets before departing peacefully.