Crisis is harming dental health, dentists say

A force of just 700 dentists in the nationwide primary public health system is woefully inadequate to ensure that all Greeks have access to dental care, the head of the country’s federation of dentists said on Monday.

Speaking ahead of World Oral Health Day on Tuesday, Athanasios Katsikis also warned that the economic crisis is taking a toll, as cash-strapped Greeks put dental health lower on their list of priorities.

Reports of a rise in the number of dentures dentists are fitting as opposed to costly implants are indicative, he said.

The expert went on to warn that poor oral health is detrimental to quality of life, as it can lead to intense discomfort and pain from long-term infections and other problems.