Film & Fashion | Athens | March 21

As part of the Francophone Film Festival, which this year celebrates fashion and luxury, the French Institute will be screening “Christian Dior, l'elegance du paradis perdu,” with Greek and English subtitles. After the screening, the documentary’s director Dominique Adt and the general secretary of the Christian Dior Museum, Philippe Le Moult, will talk about the fashion powerhouse's relationship to cinema, as well as about the shooting of the film. The event starts at 6 p.m. and admission costs 5 euros.



French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki, tel 210.339.8600