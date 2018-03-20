Saving at Home website crashes again

The problems of the online platform for state subsidies for home improvements that will bolster energy efficiency, known as Saving at Home (“Exoikonomisi Kat’ Oikon”), continued on Tuesday for a second day in a row.

The website of the Environment and Energy Ministry again suffered significant malfunctions, resulting in many potential applicants being unable to fill in the necessary forms and risking missing out on the program’s subsidies.

Although the ministry has not issued any data on the number of applications submitted up until Tuesday, the president of the Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE), Giorgos Stasinos, stated that “our headquarters as well as the regional offices have been inundated with protests by engineers who are unable to make the necessary applications for their clients.”

He went on to reiterate his call for the postponement of the full operation of the platform, being in favor of its trial operation instead.

The ministry has not ruled out increasing the funds made available for the energy efficiency subsidies from the current 292 million euros, which will only cover the requirements of some 40,000 applications.