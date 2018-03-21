German media says FDP to vote against Greek rescue tranche

Germany’s liberal FDP party will be voting against the disbursement of the fourth tranche of bailout funding to Greece from its international creditors, Handelsblatt has reported.

According to the German paper, the liberals will be tabling a motion with the Bundestag’s Budget Committee on Wednesday to “deny Athens disbursement of the fourth credit tranche.”

They say that Greece has delayed or put off significant reforms and that Athens is meeting its obligations to international lenders “only on paper,” Deputy FDP Group Chairman Christian Durr is quoted as saying.



Greece is hoping to receive the 6.7-billion-euro installment by the end of the month, but the tranche’s disbursement will only be approved by the board of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) after it is ratified by the parliaments of the eurozone.