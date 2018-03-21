Stavros Niarchos Foundation pledges millions for hospitals

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (left) and Andreas Dracopoulos, president of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, signed a memorandum of cooperation Wednesday aimed at upgrading the Greek public health sector. The agreement is for a grant of 250 million euros, which is to go toward building and equipping a children’s hospital in Thessaloniki and new buildings for hospitals in Athens and Komotini. The foundation is behind several projects in Greece including the SNF Cultural Center, whose Italian architect Piano Renzo is to be involved in designing the hospital buildings. [Eurokinissi]