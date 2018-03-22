Center-left party proposes changes to Constitution

The center-left party Movement for Change has unveiled a set of proposed changes to the Greek Constitution, recommending that the process be initiated by the current Parliament.



Fofi Gennimata, the leader of the party which held its inaugural congress over the weekend, urged ruling SYRIZA and main opposition New Democracy to clarify their positions on the proposed reforms.



These include the introduction of a fixed electoral calendar; the abolition of several privileges enjoyed by the political class; measures to strengthen the independence of the judiciary and to safeguard independent authorities; enhancing the transparency of party financing; and changes to the very process of constitutional review.



It also wants to enhance the powers of the country’s president, which are currently mostly ceremonial, and change the selection process, lowering the required majority from 180 to 160 MPs.