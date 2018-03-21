Despite recent pressures, the healthcare sector in Greece may offer significant opportunities for growth, which would create demand for new skills, according to a study presented by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) on Wednesday.

The report highlights the main changes seen in the healthcare sector in the last few years, and argues that the aging population and associated problems are expected to increase demand for healthcare products and services, as well as for certain specializations in the sector.

There also are special healthcare niches directly related to the care and health of the elderly, such as doctors and nurses specializing in geriatrics. Besides general medical knowledge, these special professions, the report stresses, will need to possess skills for the holistic assessment of elderly people’s health and for the provision of services at home, while communication skills should be seen as particularly significant.

Furthermore the production of generic drugs and plant-based products and the retargeting of existing pharmaceuticals offer considerable opportunities for the sector’s growth, and the need for more multiskilled scientists.