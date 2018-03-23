Trump hosts Greek Independence Day celebration
US President Donald Trump hosted the Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House on Thursday.
“We renew our commitment to the values and principles that make us who we are,” Trump said during his remarks. “We stand together for freedom and justice and democracy today and for all time,” he said.
“We take renewed confidence that whatever challenges we may face any time in the future, we will face them together… as members of a great community of nations,” the US leader said.