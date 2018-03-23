NEWS |

 
NEWS

Trump hosts Greek Independence Day celebration

TAGS: Diaspora

US President Donald Trump hosted the Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House on Thursday.

“We renew our commitment to the values and principles that make us who we are,” Trump said during his remarks. “We stand together for freedom and justice and democracy today and for all time,” he said.

“We take renewed confidence that whatever challenges we may face any time in the future, we will face them together… as members of a great community of nations,” the US leader said.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 