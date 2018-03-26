More than 280 migrants reach islands in seven days
A total of 289 migrants and refugees have landed on Greece’s Aegean islands in the past seven days, officials said Monday.
Officials said that 257 migrants landed on Lesvos and 32 on Samos. No new arrivals were recorded on Chios.
A total of 1,269 migrants have reached the islands since the beginning of March, officials said.