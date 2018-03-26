Dead migrants found in Alexandroupoli village

The decomposed bodies of a man and a woman were found in a building in the abandoned village of Potamos in the region of Alexandroupoli, northeastern Greece, on Monday morning.



Initial reports said that authorities are working on the assumption that the two people were undocumented migrants, aged between 35 and 40, and were the victims of a criminal act as investigators found signs of a struggle.



However, no documents or personal items belonging to the victims were found in the building.