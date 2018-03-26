Most Greek under-13s allowed to use social media

Most Greek parents allow children under the age of 13 to use social media, according to a survey released on Monday.



In a poll carried out by the Greek Safer Internet Center of the Crete-based Foundation for Research and Technology, 56 percent of the survey’s 1,100 respondents said they had given the green light to their children to use the Internet, despite reservations about safe surfing.



A total of 70 percent of parents aged up to 35 also said they used social media on a daily basis.



[Xinhua]