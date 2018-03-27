Education Minister Costas Gavroglou has come under fire from teachers over his alleged attempt to enforce partisan control over the country’s education institutions.

The accusations came amid consultations on a draft bill regarding the reorganization of administrative structures in education.



Kathimerini understands that constitutional experts have noted that many articles in the bill are unconstitutional, namely those dealing with the new way executives are selected.

Nonetheless, the ministry appears determined to vote the bill through. For its part, the Panhellenic Union of School Counselors issued a statement saying that despite all the commitments and public statements made by authorities, as well as the findings of a national dialogue in 2016 for the upgrading of the institutional role of school counselors, “the bill instead promotes a multifaceted, impersonal, multilevel and centralized bureaucratic structure.”