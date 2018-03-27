Migrants set fires to protest transfer to reception center from hotels

Migrants rioted at a reception center in Oinofyta, north of Attica, on Monday night, setting fires to protest their transfer there from temporary accommodation in Attica hotels.

The Oinofyta facility had closed last year but reopened to accommodate migrants who are being moved out of hotels, a temporary solution for accommodating some of the people being transferred to the Greek mainland from the islands.

Around 1,500 migrants who had been moved to Attica hotels temporarily are now being transferred to state facilities, according to the authorities.

Some of the migrants from the islands have been put up in rented homes subsidized by the United Nations refugee agency.

