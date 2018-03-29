Police bus enlisted to protect notaries from protesters

Members of the far-left, anti-bailout Popular Unity party, led by former SYRIZA minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, gathered outside a notary’s office in central Athens on Wednesday to protest against foreclosures on the properties of overindebted Greeks. During the protest, Lafazanis and other protesters put up a ladder and climbed onto a riot police bus that was parked outside the notary’s office on Panepistimiou Street. Protesters claimed that the property under the hammer on Wednesday was a store in Larissa, central Greece, with a mortgage of 138,000 euros. [Tatiana Bolari/Eurokinissi]