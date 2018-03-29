Greek-Turkish relations have entered a dangerous phase. The politicians are handling the public relations side of the issue and the armed forces are handling the operational side.

It is positive that the military knows very well what its mission is and what problems merit immediate solutions.

The sins of the past have, unfortunately, led to cumbersome procedures that render a speedy reaction to urgent issues that may arise almost impossible.

Politicians of both the government and the opposition are duty-bound to find a solution so that the armed forces can do their job.