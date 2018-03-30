Thessaloniki water to be restored by Saturday morning, EYATH says after pipeline rupture

Technicians of the Thessaloniki Water Supply and Sewage Company (EYATH) indicated on Friday that the city's water supply would likely be fully operational again on Saturday morning after a leak on the central pipeline caused a drought in many parts of the port city.

"The repair of the leak, with the replacement of a broken section of the pipeline, is expected to have been completed by 3 p.m. while supply will be restored gradually on Saturday morning," a statement from EYATH said.

The leak left many parts of Thessaloniki being without water for several hours.

