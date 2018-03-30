BBC revises request to shoot scenes at ancient temple

The BBC submitted a new request to shoot scenes for an upcoming TV drama series at the Temple of Poseidon at Sounio next month, limiting the hours of filming, in an effort to placate the members of the powerful Central Archaeological Council (KAS) who voted down its initial application.

The Culture Ministry said Friday that the British broadcaster has agreed to revise its initial request for a permit to film on the site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 12. The request will be discussed on Tuesday.

Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou had “urged the production company to submit a new proposal with a reduced number of filming hours or to spread the filming over more than one day,” the press release said.

The planned shoot is for part of a miniseries, “The Little Drummer Girl,” based on a spy novel by John le Carre and directed by South Korea’s Park Chan-wook.