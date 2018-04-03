Municipality sets up support for abused women

Regional authorities in western Attica have set up an advice point for women who are victims of domestic abuse following discussions on the subject with nongovernment organizations in the area.



The aim of the facility, according to Deputy Regional Governor Yiannis Vassileiou, is to “care for and advise women of all ages who have fallen victim to any kind of violence.” The center will offer a “safe social environment” for women to “put their thoughts and goals in order,” he added.