ADEDY calls 24-hour strike for Wednesday, May 16
The civil servants' union ADEDY has called a 24-hour strike for Wednesday, May 16, to protest the government's continuing austerity program.
The union is calling for wage increases and the restoration of the so-called 13th and 14th salaries. It also opposes plans to abolish the benefits and status of arduous and unhealthy professions.