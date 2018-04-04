NEWS |

 
ADEDY calls 24-hour strike for Wednesday, May 16

TAGS: Strike

The civil servants' union ADEDY has called a 24-hour strike for Wednesday, May 16, to protest the government's continuing austerity program.

The union is calling for wage increases and the restoration of the so-called 13th and 14th salaries. It also opposes plans to abolish the benefits and status of arduous and unhealthy professions.

