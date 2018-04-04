NEWS |

 
More than 100 migrants reach Chios overnight

TAGS: Migration

Reports say more than 100 migrants and refugees arrived overnight on the Greek island of Chios.

The migrants reportedly made the crossing from Turkey to Greece in three separate boats.

An EU-Turkey deal two years ago to curb the arrival of migrants into Europe has significantly reduced the number of people arriving on the Aegean islands from Turkey.

On Monday the European Commission announced 180 million euros in extra funding for programs to assist refugees living in Greece.

