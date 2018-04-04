Greek gov’t aims to see out four-year term, spokesman says

Greece’s leftist-led government wants to see out its four-year term before calling an election in the autumn of 2019, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Wednesday.



Speaking to Skai TV, Tzanakopoulos also predicted that a deal with international creditors on the country’s debt pile – by stretching out maturities and postponing interest payments – will be reached by August 2018.



Earlier Wednesday, a CNBC report on the prospect of early elections in Greece said the development could boost share prices.

“A snap election later this year could actually prove positive for Greek stocks,” the report said citing unnamed analysts.