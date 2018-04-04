Baku's Architecture | Athens | To Thursday

Thursday is the last day you can catch the first Athens solo show of Azeri photographer Aydin Sadikhov at the Blank Wall Gallery, which is aimed at acquainting viewers with Baku's architectural heritage, where the traditional and historic – including several buildings on the UNESCO World Heritage List – harmoniously coexist with the modern. The artist will be at the gallery on Thursday to meet the public. Opening hours are 4.30 to 9.30 p.m.

Blank Wall, 55 Fokionos Negri,

Kypseli, tel 211.4052.138