Church charity distributes food to homeless, drug addicts

Members of the Apostoli charity group of the Athens Archbishopric distributed food to homeless people and drug addicts on the streets of the capital through the night from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, in the runup to Easter.



“These are the people that are in need of our help and support more than anybody else during these days,” the group’s representative Ioannis Petalas said, adding that Apostoli also sent parcels to cancer patients, pensioners and other low-income groups.