NEWS |

 
NEWS

Cyber security warning issued over Turkey

TAGS: Turkey, Diplomacy, Travel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands has warned Dutch travelers visiting Turkey that the safety of their electronic devices could be compromised, according to reports.

The ministry reportedly said travelers should only carry “empty” phones and laptops with no sensitive data stored on them.

The warning also applied to China, Russia, Iran, the reports said.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 