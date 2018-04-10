Cyber security warning issued over Turkey
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands has warned Dutch travelers visiting Turkey that the safety of their electronic devices could be compromised, according to reports.
The ministry reportedly said travelers should only carry “empty” phones and laptops with no sensitive data stored on them.
The warning also applied to China, Russia, Iran, the reports said.