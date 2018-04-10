Olympiakos announced on Monday its agreement with Portuguese manager Pedro Martins, who is expected in Athens on Tuesday.

The former Guimaraes, Rio Ave and Maritimo coach will take over from the end of the season, with caretaking Christos Kontis sitting on the Reds’ bench for the four remaining games of the Super League.

The 48-year-old manager is arriving in Greece on Tuesday afternoon to start discussions on the plans he has for the Piraeus club from the new season, including the immediate assessment of the existing roster and the preseason training this summer.

Next Monday he will also be at the stands of the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium to watch the Olympiakos vs Kerkyra league game.

At Olympiakos he will be hoping to win his first ever silverware after 12 years of career as manager.