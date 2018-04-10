Airspace violations from Turkish aircraft continue unabated

Five new violations of Greek airspace and six infringements of the Athens Flight Information Region by Turkish aircraft were recorded by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) on Tuesday, as tensions continue to broil between the two countries.

Α Turkish CN-235 transport aircraft and a helicopter entered Greek airspace five times and two Turkish F-16 jets flew over the northeastern and southeastern Aegean.



The Turkish aircraft were chased away by Greek jets in line with international rules of engagement.