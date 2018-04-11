Selfimages | Thessaloniki | To September 13

More than 130 works by 33 contemporary Greek photographers explore the the relationship between the artist and his/her sense of self in five sections – Autobiography, Identity, Fluidity, Familiar and Public, Primordial Memory – in an exhibition inspired by the selfie craze. Lizzie Calligas, Panos Kokkinias, Georgia Matsamaki and Dimitris Tsoumplekas are among the artists showing their work. Opening hours are Tuesday-Thursday & Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Admission costs 10 euros.

Thessaloniki Museum of Photography,

Warehouse A, Thessaloniki Port, 3 Navarchou Botsi,

tel 2310.566.716, www.thmphoto.gr