Dressed in blue, Greek women’s volleyball champion Olympiakos triumphed 3-1 at Bursa on Wednesday to overturn its 3-2 home loss and lift the CEV Challenge Cup, Europe’s third-tier club competition.

The Greeks lost the first set 25-23 in Turkey, in front of a full house, but powered back to win the following three 25-20, 25-18 and 25-16 in emphatic fashion.

Last season the two teams had also met in the final, but this time Olympiakos avenged its defeat last year winning the trophy at the very court it had lost it in 2017.

Later in the night the Olympiakos men’s team will try to overturn its 3-1 loss at Ravenna in Piraeus to win the men’s CEV Challenge Cup too.