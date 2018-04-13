Discussion at EWG was ‘productive,’ say finance ministry sources
Discussion on Thursday at the council of senior eurozone finance ministry officials on Greece’s bailout program was “productive,” sources from the Greek foreign ministry said on Friday.
According to state-run ANA-MPA news agency, Euro Working Group officials discussed three issues: the government’s development strategy, the so-called French mechanism, which links the size of debt relief to growth rates, and the type of supervision Greece will have after its bailout program expires in August.