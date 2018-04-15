Athens judges to hear appeal over 2013 murder of Pakistani man

An Athens court on Monday will be hearing the appeal of two men convicted in 2014 for the 2013 murder of a 27-year-old Pakistani national while he was cycling to work one morning.

Christos Steriopoulos, 33, and Dionysis Liakopoulos, 29, were convicted to life in prison after stabbing Luqman Shehzad, then 27, seven times on January 17, 2013, in the Athens neighborhood of Petralona.

The convicts have denied accusations that the crime to which they confessed was racially motivated. Both are also accused of being members of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn and are on trial in a separate case concerning the party’s suspected illegal activities.