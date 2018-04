In the last few days more than 500 refugees and migrants have arrived on the islands of the northern Aegean, particularly Lesvos, after setting out from the Turkish coast, according to the latest data.

A total of 318 people landed on Lesvos, 94 on Chios and 125 on Samos in the period stretching from last Wednesday to Monday.

Moreover, since the beginning of April, 948 had arrived on Lesvos, 375 on Chios and 387 on Samos.