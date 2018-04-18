Comicdom Con | Athens | April 20-24

Greece's biggest festival dedicated to comics is taking place for the 13th year in a row at the Hellenic American Union and the French Institute from Friday, April 20, to Tuesday, April 24. There will be guest stars doing presentations and signings, showcases of established and emerging talent, and all sorts of parallel events and activities. Doors open at 11 a.m. and admission is free of charge.

Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias,

tel 210.368.0900;

French Institute, 31 Sina,

tel 210.339.8600