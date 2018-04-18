Archbishop leads memorial service for ex-royal family
Archbishop Ieronymos on Wednesday presided over the annual memorial service held for Greece's late royal couple Paul and Frederica at the cemetery of the former royal estate in Tatoi, on Mount Parnitha north of Athens.
The service was attended by former king Constantine II, his wife Anne-Marie, their son Nikolaos and his spouse Tatiana Blatnik, among others.