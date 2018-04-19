Mitsotakis rejects plan for new electoral system in local elections

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday his party will not allow local elections to be held with the system of simple proportional representation, because it would make municipalities ungovernable and harm the institution of local government.



“The only people who play with elections and electoral systems are those who are afraid of the people’s verdict,” he told the Central Union of Greek Municipalities (KEDE) conference. “We perceive local government as the first level of democracy that contributes in the aim for development."



On Wednesday, Interior Minister Panos Skourletis told the same conference that the polls would take place on the second Sunday of October 2019 with a system of simple proportional representation.



Mitsotakis said the government “will be crushed” in the European elections and will be led to national elections before the local ones are held. He also vowed to restore the previous system which gives the winning political coalition a majority in the local council.