Ways sought to tackle jellyfish swarms in Corinth, Patra gulfs

Holidaymakers in the gulfs of Corinth and Patra may have to restrict their bathing to special areas surrounded by nets put in place to keep out jellyfish swarms that appeared in the area last summer and show no sign of leaving.

Experts made the recommendation on Thursday at a meeting called by Shipping Minister Panayiotis Kouroublis on the explosion of the jellyfish population in the two gulfs, a phenomenon also observed in vast areas of the Eastern Mediterranean, amid rising concerns about its effects on public health and tourism.

Kouroublis reportedly adjourned the meeting after deciding to call a fresh briefing at a later date with officials from the Environment Ministry, the Green Fund and the local authorities affected.